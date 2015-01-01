Abstract

Rates of youth depression and suicide are rising worldwide and represent public health crises. The present study examined the relationship between trauma history and symptoms of depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety among suicidal and depressed youth. A diverse group of 1000 8-20-year-olds enrolled in the statewide Texas Youth Depression and Suicide Research Network (TX-YDSRN) reported their trauma history (Traumatic Events Screening Inventory for Children) and symptoms of depression (Patient Health Questionnaire for adolescents; PHQ-A), anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale; GAD-7), and suicidality (Concise Health Risk Tracking scale; CHRT-SR). Nearly half of the sample reported exposure to multiple categories of traumatic experiences. Number of trauma exposure categories significantly predicted PHQ-A and GAD-7 scores. Exposure to interpersonal trauma and to sexual trauma were significantly associated with PHQ-A, GAD-7, and CHRT-SR scores. The number of trauma exposure categories was associated with increased levels of anxiety and depression; however, only exposure to interpersonal or sexual trauma was associated with more suicidality. Clinicians should assess trauma exposure in patients seeking psychiatric care, especially for interpersonal and sexual trauma, which may be predictive of increased risk for suicidality in depressed youth. Future work should disentangle the effects of specific trauma types from multiple trauma exposure.

