Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The frequency, intensity, and geographical reach of natural disasters, fueled in part by factors such as climate change, population growth, and urbanization, have undeniably been escalating concerns around the world.



DESIGN AND METHODS: This is a retrospective analysis of natural disasters recorded in the Emergency Events Database from 1995 to 2022.



RESULTS: Between 1995 and 2022, 11,360 natural disasters occurred, with a mean of 398 per year. Asia experienced the most disasters (4390) and the highest number of casualties (918,198). Hydrological disasters were the most common subgroup (4969), while geophysical disasters led in terms of deaths (770,644). Biological disasters caused the most injuries (2544), particularly in Africa.



CONCLUSION: Recognizing the historical impacts of the various subtypes of natural disasters may help different regions better risk analyze and mitigate the unique risks associated with such events.

Language: en