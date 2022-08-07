SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silva ANE, Oliveira AC, Lira JAC, Silva ARV, Nogueira LT. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2023; 76(Suppl 4): e20220807.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2022-0807

PMID

38088710

PMCID

PMC10704661

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to map evidence on educational technology use for accident prevention due to falls in childhood.

METHODS: a scoping review, carried out in October and November 2022, in the MEDLINE, Web of Science, BDENF and CINAHL databases and LILACS bibliographic index. There was no delimitation of language or time. Data were extracted and analyzed descriptively by two independent researchers. The research protocol was registered in the Open Science Framework.

RESULTS: twenty-six studies were selected. Booklets, pamphlets and leaflets were the most used technologies, presenting health services as the most frequent environment to develop research on fall prevention. The technologies developed were important outcomes: increased knowledge of children, family members, caregivers, health and education professionals.

CONCLUSIONS: educational technology use makes it possible to increase knowledge, adopt safe practices and reduce falls.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print