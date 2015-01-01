Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the profile of children assisted in the Emergency Room of a Children reference Hospital in the South of Brazil, victims of acute poisoning between 2016 and 2021, to characterize the toxic agents and to present the factors related to hospitalization.



METHODS: Retrospective, descriptive and observational study with data collection from medical records at a children's hospital from July 2016 to June 2021 based on the compulsory notification forms. The characteristics of victims, of the incident, the type and class of the substance involved, the procedures demanded and the need for the Intensive Care Unit were evaluated. The outcome considered was hospitalization. Absolute and relative frequencies were calculated for the categorical variables and measures of central tendency and dispersion for the numerical ones. Binary logistic regression was performed to identify variables related to hospitalization.



RESULTS: There were 411 consultations, with the mean age of 7.2±5.5 years, and predominance of females (59.9%). Most of the poisoning occurred at home (82.1%) and orally (93.7%). Chemicals or cleaning products were the main agents in children up to 1 year of age, whereas in the other age groups accidents occurred most frequently with medicines. Hospital admission occurred in 38.7% of the cases, with related variables being: number of agents, type of substance involved, medication that acts on the Central Nervous System, recurrence, motivation (accidental/intentional), and performance of simple exams.



CONCLUSIONS: More preventive actions are needed, such as legislation, as well as greater guidance to parents on how to store products in the domestic environment, in order to reduce the number of exogenous intoxications in the pediatric population.

Language: en