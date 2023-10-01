|
Citation
Chen TY, Lee S, Hsu KW, Buxton OM. Sleep Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38092638
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A greater fear of falling predicts disability, falls, and mortality among older adults. Although poor sleep has been identified as a relevant risk factor for fear of falling among older adults, evidence is primarily shown in cross-sectional studies using isolated sleep characteristics. Less is known about whether prior fall experiences change the sleep health-fear of falling link among older adults. We investigated the longitudinal relationship between sleep health and the incidence of fear of falling among community-dwelling older adults and how the association differed between those with or without prior fall experiences.
Language: en
Keywords
Falls; Fear of falling; Multidimensional sleep health; NHATS