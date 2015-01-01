|
Pelizza L, Leuci E, Quattrone E, Azzali S, Pupo S, Paulillo G, Menchetti M, Pellegrini P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Since January 2016, the Parma Department of Mental Health (in Italy) developed a specialized care program for Early Intervention (EI) in individuals at Clinical High Risk for Psychosis (CHR-P). As unfavorable outcomes other than transition to psychosis were not systematically reported in the current literature (thereby compromising more sophisticated prognostic stratifications), the aims of this research were (1) to investigate adverse outcome indicators (i.e., service disengagement, psychosis transition, hospitalization, prolonged functioning impairment, prolonged persistence of CHR-P criteria, suicide attempts) in an Italian CHR-P population enrolled within a specialized EI service across a 2-year follow-up period, and (2) to examine their relevant associations with sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of the CHR-P total sample at baseline.
Outcome; Care pathway; Clinical high risk; Early intervention in psychosis; Follow-up; Psychiatric services