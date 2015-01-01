Abstract

PURPOSE: Since January 2016, the Parma Department of Mental Health (in Italy) developed a specialized care program for Early Intervention (EI) in individuals at Clinical High Risk for Psychosis (CHR-P). As unfavorable outcomes other than transition to psychosis were not systematically reported in the current literature (thereby compromising more sophisticated prognostic stratifications), the aims of this research were (1) to investigate adverse outcome indicators (i.e., service disengagement, psychosis transition, hospitalization, prolonged functioning impairment, prolonged persistence of CHR-P criteria, suicide attempts) in an Italian CHR-P population enrolled within a specialized EI service across a 2-year follow-up period, and (2) to examine their relevant associations with sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of the CHR-P total sample at baseline.



METHODS: All participants were young CHR-P help-seekers aged 12-25 years. They completed the "Comprehensive Assessment of At-Risk Mental States" (CAARMS) and the Health of the Nation Outcome Scale (HoNOS). Both univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: 164 CHR-P individuals were enrolled in this study. Across the follow-up, 30 (18.0%) dropped out the EI program, 23 (14%) transitioned to psychosis, 24 (14.6%) were hospitalized, 23 (14%) had a prolonged persistence of CHR-P criteria and 54 (47%) showed prolonged impairment in socio-occupational functioning.



CONCLUSION: As almost half of our participants did not functionally remit over time, sustained clinical attention for young CHR individuals people should be offered in the longer term, also to monitor unfavorable outcomes and to improve long-term prognosis.

Language: en