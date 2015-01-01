Abstract

This paper documents differences in health outcomes and behaviors between parents who raise daughters and those who raise sons. Using Australian panel data from 2001 to 2019, we use OLS regression models to show that parents with daughters are physically healthier, a result linked to a reduced tendency to engage in risky behaviors such as binge drinking and smoking. The random nature of child gender implies our outcome gaps are likely to be causal, and the estimates survive a collection of diagnostics related to identification. We search for evidence that these effects occur via a general change in risk aversion, but this hypothesis is not supported. Fathers with daughters are actually more risk-seeking in both their broader life attitudes, and in their views on financial investment. We argue that this heterogeneity may come from a "breadwinner" effect, as part of a set of gender-varying norms around socially acceptable risk-taking.

