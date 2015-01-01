Abstract

National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has played a pivotal role in formulating policies and programs by providing nationally representative data on a wide range of monitoring and impact evaluation indicators in population, health and nutrition. However, due to measurement errors resulting in misreporting, the collection of accurate data on sensitive issues in sample surveys has always been a matter of concern. This study examines the fieldworker effect on the reporting of physical, sexual, and emotional Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) using fifth round of NFHS (2019-21) data in India. The cross-classified multi-level model was used to examine the fieldworker's effect on the reporting of IPV. The fieldworker effect accounted for around 32% of total variation in the reporting of intimate partner violence. The fieldworker's effect varied from 26% to 41 % for physical violence, 29% to 33% for emotional IPV and 30%-36% for sexual IPV. It was observed that variation due to fieldworker for non-sensitive outcomes was negligible.Of total variation, only 1.6% for information related to ever attending school, 4.8% for ever given birth, 5% for currently pregnant and 8.5% for information on ever terminated pregnancy was being explained by the fieldworker. Our results indicate a significant fieldworker influence on the likelihood of reporting intimate partner violence, underlining the need for an increased understanding of the impact of fieldworkers on data outputs, especially-but not exclusively-when queries contain delicate or stigmatized themes. This study highlights the importance of providing extra guidance and special training to the fieldworkers when collecting sensitive information related to IPV.

Language: en