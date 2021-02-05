|
Citation
Salazar LF, Parrott DJ, DiLillo D, Gervais S, Schipani-McLaughlin AM, Leone R, Swartout K, Simpson L, Moore R, Wilson T, Flowers N, Church H, Baildon A. Trials 2023; 24(1): e804.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38087306
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is a significant, global public health problem, particularly among young adults. Promising interventions exist, including prosocial bystander intervention programs that train bystanders to intervene in situations at-risk for SV. However, these programs suffer from critical weaknesses: (1) they do not address the proximal effect of alcohol use on bystander decision-making and (2) they rely on self-report measures to evaluate outcomes. To overcome these limitations, we integrate new content specific to alcohol use within the context of prosocial bystander intervention into an existing, evidence-based program, RealConsent1.0. The resulting program, RealConsent2.0, aims to facilitate bystander behavior among sober and intoxicated bystanders and uses a virtual reality (VR) environment to assess bystander behavior in the context of acute alcohol use.
Keywords
Alcohol use; Virtual reality; Sexual violence; Randomized controlled trial; Bystander behavior