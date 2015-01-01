Abstract

Biological sexes (male and female) have been reported to influence postural control and balance due to differences in musculoskeletal structures, hormonal factors, and neuromuscular control. These factors can contribute to the turning performance, potentially leading to an increased incidence of falls, particularly during turning. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the whole-body coordination and stepping characteristics and during standing turns in healthy adults to determine the effects of biological sex and turn speed. Fifty participants (25 males and 25 females) completed 180° standing turns on level ground. Inertial Measurement Units (XSENS) were used to measure whole-body movement turning kinematics and stepping characteristics. Moreover, clinical outcome of dynamic balance was measured by the Timed Up and Go (TUG). Participants were randomly tasked to turn at three speeds; fast, moderate, or slow to the left and right sides. Mann-Whitney U tests were used to compare the independent variables between male and females, and Friedman tests with Dunn's tests for pairwise comparisons were used to compare between the three turning speeds within the two groups. The results demonstrated that significant differences were seen between males and females during fast turning for the leading foot onset (p = 0.048) and in the slow speed for the total step (p = 0.033), showing that these were greater in female with an increase in turn speed. In addition, significant differences were seen only in the males when comparing different speeds in the trailing foot onset latency (p = 0.035), step size (p = 0.009), and total number of steps (p = 0.002), while in the females a significant difference was found in peak head yaw velocity between fast and slow turn speeds, and moderate and slow turn speeds. Finally, there was no significant difference in TUG between groups. Therefore, these findings show differences between biological sexes in the response to whole-body coordination and step characteristics, indicating that females tend to have more changes in stepping characteristics compared to males due to differences in turning speed. This can affect their balance and stability. However, the differences in biological sex did not impact the dynamic balance and fall risk due to the lack of a significant difference shown by TUG between males and females.

