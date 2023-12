Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.sopen.2023.07.011.].



The authors regret that an error is present in the study highlights section. The fourth bullet point reads, "State urbanization and partisan lean are associated with firearm homicide rate." When it should read, "State urbanization and partisan lean are associated with firearm suicide rate."



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en