Hernholm M, Kristiansen V, Simpson M, Bråthen G, Meisingset TW. Tidsskr. Nor. Laegeforen. 2023; 143(18).
(Copyright © 2023, Norske Laegeforening)
38088287
BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is widespread in student environments. The objective of the study was to examine alcohol use among students at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in a twelve-year perspective. MATERIAL AND METHOD: The study is cross-sectional, based on two questionnaire surveys conducted in lecture breaks at NTNU in 2007 and 2019. Participation was voluntary and anonymous. The questionnaire surveyed background variables and alcohol use, and included questions from the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT). The respondents were categorised into risk profiles based on their results. An AUDIT score of ≥ 8 was used as the threshold value for risky/potentially harmful alcohol use.
