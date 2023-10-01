Abstract

This paper presents a regenerative braking logic to be adopted on full electric vehicles with front, rear-drive or all-wheel drive with one motor for each axle, which aims at maximizing energy recovery under braking, avoiding wheel locking thus preventing vehicle instability. The logic implies the adoption of a brake-by-wire system i.e., the hydraulic braking system can be activated independently from the brake pedal. As a matter of fact, with the pedal pressed, the logic gives priority to the braking action of the electric motor(s) which acts as a generator, thus maximizing energy recovery, however taking into account various limitations, including the wheel locking limit, ensuring the stability of the vehicle. When the electric motor cannot satisfy the regenerative torque request, braking is integrated with the help of the hydraulic brakes, whose contribution aims to bring the braking towards a condition of optimal braking distribution. The front and rear hydraulic systems must therefore be independent of each other and controllable separately. This logic was tested via simulation, and it emerged that, on the WLTC driving cycle, the logic saved about 30% in consumption compared to the same vehicle without regenerative recovery, and about 23% compared to a logic commonly adopted on the market. On cycle US06, it saves about 24% and 19%, respectively.

