Journal Article

Citation

Espino R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 71: 140-147.

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.068

Abstract

This paper proposes the definition of possible latent variables that determine the choice of cycling as a mode of transport. To this end, an ad hoc survey was carried out among university students at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In this survey, in addition to characterising the student's journey, a specific section on the use of bicycles allows the identification of possible latent variables for this choice and target sample. A Principal Component Analysis (PCA) was carried out with the aim of identifying the latent variables. The PCA identifies three latent variables: convenience, infrastructure and safety. Preliminary models of intention to cycle show that the most influential variables are distance, whether the user is female, and the latent variable convenience, which has a positive effect on intention to cycle.


Keywords

acitve mobility; bicycle; latent variables

