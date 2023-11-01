Abstract

The city model of the 21st century is in a moment of transformation and reflexion, especially after the impact of the 2020 pandemic and the serious energy crisis that is emerging. In the Green Deal and the scope of the EU Mission: Climate-neutral and Smart Cities By 2030, European policies have placed mobility at the focal point of the environmental and social challenges of cities, with the aim of making Europe the first climate-neutral zone of the world in 2050. At COP21 in Paris in 2015, the concept of the 15-Minute City was coined for the first time. An integrated and sustainable urban development model that can help cities achieve climate neutrality focussing on the human being that is having a strong national and international impact. To achieve these objectives, a mobility transformation is necessary. This article analyses the city of Madrid based on the holistic approach proposed by C40 Cities. Specifically, it is applied to three neighbourhoods with different sociodemographic, physical, and urban variables of the city. From the results obtained, it can be concluded that these neighbourhoods are aligned with the key points of the decahedron and with the main variables for the implementation of the 15-Minute City strategy; however, it is observed that the model faces the great challenge of answering displacements for work purposes.

Language: en