Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often experience difficulty with driving, including difficulty with obtaining a driver's license as well as driving safely and efficiently. Such difficulties negatively impact their ability to function independently and participate in daily activities that require driving. ASD and ADHD commonly occur co-morbidly and share many overlapping clinical features. Few studies have directly compared the nature of difficulties in driving safety outcomes between ASD and ADHD. The overarching goal of the current study was to characterize and compare self-reported driving behavior among young autistic drivers, ADHD drivers, and typically developing (TD) drivers.



METHOD: Fifty-four participants (14 ASD, 20 ADHD, 20 TD); ages 16-30) completed the Autism Spectrum Quotient and ADHD Adult Rating scale as a method of screening of symptoms. All three groups then completed the Driving Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ), which measured self-reported driving violations, driving errors, and overall risky driving behavior. The three groups of ASD, ADHD, and TD individuals were then compared regarding symptomology and driving behavior differences.



RESULTS: One-way ANOVAs indicated group differences in DBQ total scores and DBQ errors. Drivers with ADHD reported significantly greater overall risky driving behaviors and driving errors compared to ASD and TD drivers. There were no significant differences between ASD and TD drivers in reported risky driving behaviors and errors. Linear regressions indicated that among all drivers, self-reported ADHD symptoms were significantly associated with higher levels of self-reported overall risky driving and driving errors, regardless of diagnostic group.



DISCUSSION: Risky driving and driving errors may be more closely related to symptoms that are characteristic of ADHD. This has implications for individuals with ADHD and autistic individuals who often show or report higher rates of ADHD symptoms. Future studies should compare driving skills of ASD and ADHD drivers using objective measures of driving performance, such as driving simulators or on-road tests.

