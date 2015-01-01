|
Citation
|
McManus B, Kana R, Rajpari I, Holm HB, Stavrinos D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 195: e107367.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38096625
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Many individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often experience difficulty with driving, including difficulty with obtaining a driver's license as well as driving safely and efficiently. Such difficulties negatively impact their ability to function independently and participate in daily activities that require driving. ASD and ADHD commonly occur co-morbidly and share many overlapping clinical features. Few studies have directly compared the nature of difficulties in driving safety outcomes between ASD and ADHD. The overarching goal of the current study was to characterize and compare self-reported driving behavior among young autistic drivers, ADHD drivers, and typically developing (TD) drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attention; ADHD; ASD; Developmental disabilities; Risky driving