Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many patients who are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) have needs which rapidly resolve and are discharged alive within 24 h. We sought to characterize the outcomes of critically ill trauma victims at our institution with a short stay in the ICU.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of all critically ill adult trauma victims presenting to our ED between January 1st, 2011 and December 31st, 2019. We included patients who were endotracheally intubated in either the prehospital setting or the ED and were admitted either to the operating room (OR), angiography suite, or ICU. Our primary outcome was the proportion of patients who were discharged alive from the ICU within 24 h.



RESULTS: We included 3869 patients meeting the criteria above who were alive at 24 h. This population was 78% male with a median age of 40 and 76% of patients suffered from blunt trauma. The median injury severity score (ISS) of the group was 21 [inter-quartile range (IQR) 11-30]. In-hospital mortality amongst the group was 12%. 17% of the group were discharged alive from the ICU within 24 h. Thirty-four percent of the group had an ISS ≤ 15. Of the group which left the ICU alive within 24 h, six patients (0.9%) died in the hospital, 2 % of patients were re-admitted to an ICU, and 0.6% of patients required re-intubation.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that 17% of patients who were intubated in the prehospital setting or emergency department and subsequently hospitalized were discharged alive from the ICU within 24 h.

Language: en