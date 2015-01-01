|
Udoh K, Wessel C, Branch R, Mahler J, Holland J, Coleman B, Alluri S, Jordan S, Ahmed A, Polzin B, Dye C, Smith K, Brown A, Gully Z, Sawning S, Ziegler C, Ruther M, Jones C, Miller K. Am. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
DOI
PMID
38093402
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firearm violence is an American public health crisis that negatively impacts children and disproportionately affects Black youth. Few firearm injury prevention programs have been described in pre-adolescent children. The Future Healers Program is a novel collaboration constructed via partnership between the medical school, trauma center, academic surgery department, and local non-profit community organization. Our study sought to evaluate if (1) partnering with community organizations facilitated recruitment of children with prior exposure to firearm violence and (2) the health care community was a potential trusted partner appropriate for program delivery.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; trauma; adverse childhood experiences; firearm violence; pediatric trauma