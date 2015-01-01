Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence severely impacts individual nurses. With the three-child opening policy of China and the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic in the recently years, obstetric nurses face the double attack of heavy workload and staffing shortage. This study aimed to evaluate the current situation of workplace violence among Chinese obstetric nurses under the new situation, assess the level of violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice and climate perception in Chinese obstetric nurses and explore the correlation between workplace violence and the level of violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice and climate perception.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey on the workplace violence for Chinese obstetric nurses was conducted from August to February 2023. All the questionnaires came from 10 provinces and 3 autonomous regions in China. The basic characteristics of obstetric nurse's workplace violence, workplace violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice scale and workplace violence climate perception scale were collected.



RESULTS: Totally, 522 Chinese obstetric nurses were included. 55.0% of obstetric nurses (287) had experienced workplace violence in the past 12 months, including verbal assault (40.4%), physical assault (34.1%), and sexual assault (31.0%). The overall level of obstetric nurses' workplace violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice and climate perception of workplace violence was low. Multiple linear regression analysis showed that the violence prevention knowledge dimension significantly influenced obstetric nurses' workplace violence (B = -0.278, P < .001), attitude dimension (B = -0.241, P < .001), behavior dimension (B = -0.216, P < .001) and the violence climate perception's organizational management (B = -0.177, P < .001), organizational training (B = -0.175, P < .001), organizational support (B = -0.143, p < .001) and the violence handling (B = -0.165, P < .001).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of workplace violence among obstetric nurses in the new situation is high. However, the overall violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice and climate perception levels are low. Therefore, nursing managers should take targeted measures according to the relevant influencing factors and the characteristics of obstetrics to improve the level of obstetric nurses' violence prevention knowledge-attitude-practice and climate perception to reduce workplace violence among obstetric nurses.

Language: en