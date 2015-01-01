SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitchell KJ, Gewirtz-Meydan A, Finkelhor D, O'Brien JE, Jones LM. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e940.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12888-023-05445-w

38093256

PMC10720046

BACKGROUND: The current study aims to better understand the mental health and subjective well-being of investigators and forensic examiners exposed to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) by examining which components of this work are associated with elevated mental health conditions and decreased well-being, as well as the intra-personal and organizational variables that may mitigate harm and improve well-being.

METHODS: Police investigators, forensic examiners, and others connected with the criminal justice system from across the United States who were exposed to CSAM as part of their professions (N = 500) completed an anonymous online survey. Participants were recruited through connections with the National Criminal Justice Training Center.

RESULTS: Duration, frequency, amount, and content of CSAM exposure was not related to poorer mental health with the exception of exposure to violent CSAM which was related to elevated post-traumatic stress symptoms. Several agency-level practices and policies, such as the availability of an Officer Wellness Program and more frequently knowing the final case resolution, were related to better mental health and well-being. Harm mitigation strategies, such as talking to other officers investigating the case and taking breaks from the material being viewed, were also related to better mental health.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate that police agencies have options for implementing agency-level procedures and practices that have the potential to reduce the negative impact of CSAM investigations. Additionally, many investigators use strategies that are correlated with greater well-being, suggesting opportunities for improving training programs.


Mental health; Child sexual abuse material; Police wellness; Resiliency

