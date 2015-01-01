|
Mitchell KJ, Gewirtz-Meydan A, Finkelhor D, O'Brien JE, Jones LM. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e940.
38093256
BACKGROUND: The current study aims to better understand the mental health and subjective well-being of investigators and forensic examiners exposed to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) by examining which components of this work are associated with elevated mental health conditions and decreased well-being, as well as the intra-personal and organizational variables that may mitigate harm and improve well-being.
Mental health; Child sexual abuse material; Police wellness; Resiliency