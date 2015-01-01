Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is conclusive evidence of a multifaceted and bidirectional relationship between loneliness and depression and anxiety. Nonetheless, more extensive research is needed to examine their relationships at a more granular level. This study employed a network analysis approach to identify the pathological mechanisms underpinning those relationships and to identify important bridge nodes as potential targets for intervention.



METHODS: 941 University students were included in this study. The ULS-6 (the short-form UCLA Loneliness Scale) was used to assess loneliness, the PHQ-9 (Patient Health questionnaire-9) and GAD-7 (Generalized anxiety disorder 7-item) scales were used to assess the symptoms of depression and anxiety. We constructed two network structures of loneliness-anxiety and loneliness-depression and computed bridge expected influence for each symptom. In addition, we showed a flow network of "Suicide" containing symptoms of depression and loneliness.



RESULTS: All edges were positive in both networks constructed and the strongest edges were present within disorder communities. The overall connection between loneliness and depression was stronger compared to anxiety. The results demonstrated that the loneliness item "People are around me but not with me" was identified as bridge symptom in both networks. Furthermore, "Suicide" was directly connected to five symptoms of depression and four items of loneliness, with the strongest connections being between it and "Feeling of worthlessness" and "Psychomotor agitation/retardation".



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings provide a more nuanced explanation of the link between loneliness and depression and anxiety. The results identified the bridge symptom "People are around me but not with me", which had the strongest effect on enhancing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Clinical improvements based on the findings of this study and the impact of the intervention are discussed.

