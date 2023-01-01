Abstract

The Affair at the Victory Ball is a short story that depicts a murder case involving cocaine use and also portrays the symptoms of cocaine addiction. Cocaine was once used as an anesthetic for surgeries involving the eyes and nose and was even an ingredient in Coca-Cola in the late 19(th) century in the United States. As concerns about drug contamination increase in Japan, it is important to examine the content of the work and address the current scenario and risks associated with cocaine addiction. Furthermore, it is crucial to discuss the necessity of collaboration between medical institutions and government authorities in addressing this issue.



『戦勝記念舞踏会事件』はコカイン使用を背景とした殺人事件を描いたもので，作中にも実際にコカイン中毒の症状などが描かれている。一方でコカインは昔，麻酔薬として目や鼻などの手術に使用され，19世紀後半には米国でコカ・コーラの成分として使用されていた。日本においても薬物汚染が問題視される中，作品の内容とともにコカイン中毒の現状や危険性，医療機関と行政の連携の必要性についても触れていきたい。



