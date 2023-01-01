|
Takuma A. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1289-1292.
コカイン『戦勝記念舞踏会事件』
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
38097214
Abstract
The Affair at the Victory Ball is a short story that depicts a murder case involving cocaine use and also portrays the symptoms of cocaine addiction. Cocaine was once used as an anesthetic for surgeries involving the eyes and nose and was even an ingredient in Coca-Cola in the late 19(th) century in the United States. As concerns about drug contamination increase in Japan, it is important to examine the content of the work and address the current scenario and risks associated with cocaine addiction. Furthermore, it is crucial to discuss the necessity of collaboration between medical institutions and government authorities in addressing this issue.
Language: ja