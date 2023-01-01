Abstract

Veronal, introduced during the early 20th century was widely used as a sleeping pill at the time, and this drug is mentioned in Agatha Christie's novels. Research has proved that in addition to their sedative effects, Veronal and other sleeping pills with similar mechanisms of action are associated with undesirable effects that can lead to addiction and overdose. Barbiturate-induced deaths include the high-profile suicides of the famous American actress Marilyn Monroe and Ryunosuke Akutagawa, a prolific Japanese writer and poet. Soseki Natsume attempted an overdose of sleeping pills; however, he was surrounded by many disciples, and a disciple who observed the adverse effects of the drug prevented Natsume from overdosing. This example highlights that addiction depends on the social relationships surrounding an individual.



ベロナールは20世紀初頭に登場し，当時は睡眠薬として広く使われていた。アガサ・クリスティーの小説の中でも用いられている。ベロナールや同様の作用機序を持つ他の睡眠薬には，鎮静作用のほかに，中毒や過剰摂取につながる暗い側面があることが判明している。バルビツール酸の過剰摂取による死者にはマリリン・モンローも含まれている。日本では，芥川龍之介が自殺した際に服用したことで知られている。夏目漱石はこの睡眠薬に手を出したものの，結果はまったく違った。漱石は多くの弟子に囲まれており，その弟子の一人が副作用に気づき，服用をやめるように勧めた。これは，依存症がその人を取り巻く社会的関係によっていかに左右されるかを端的に示す例である。



