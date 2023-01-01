|
Mushiake H. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1297-1300.
ベロナール『エッジウェア卿の死』--鎮静と依存の両刃の剣
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
38097216
Veronal, introduced during the early 20th century was widely used as a sleeping pill at the time, and this drug is mentioned in Agatha Christie's novels. Research has proved that in addition to their sedative effects, Veronal and other sleeping pills with similar mechanisms of action are associated with undesirable effects that can lead to addiction and overdose. Barbiturate-induced deaths include the high-profile suicides of the famous American actress Marilyn Monroe and Ryunosuke Akutagawa, a prolific Japanese writer and poet. Soseki Natsume attempted an overdose of sleeping pills; however, he was surrounded by many disciples, and a disciple who observed the adverse effects of the drug prevented Natsume from overdosing. This example highlights that addiction depends on the social relationships surrounding an individual.
Language: ja