Abstract

Agatha Christie's detective novel Murder is Easy has the title with the message that the perpetrator of a serial murder in the English countryside was actually an unimaginable individual, and that murder is easy unless it is imagined. In the novel, arsenic is used as a murder tool. Therefore, and this essay aims to educate the readers about the neurological symptoms of arsenic poisoning. In the future, criminal acts using arsenic may appear before us. For reliable diagnosis, it is a major premise to have the basic knowledge written here; simultaneously, this novel shows that flexible thinking that is not bound by common sense is also required.



アガサ・クリスティーの探偵小説『殺人は容易だ』は，イギリスの片田舎で起こった連続殺人事件の犯人が実は想像もできない人物であった，想像されない限り殺人は容易なのだ，というメッセージを込めた表題を有している。砒素はこの小説でも殺人の道具として用いられており，この小論は，亜ヒ酸中毒の神経学的症候について読者の知識を深めることを目的とした。今後も亜ヒ酸を用いた犯罪行為は私たちの前に現れる可能性がある。確実な診断にはここで著した基礎的知識を持つことが大前提であるが，それと同時に，常識にとらわれない柔軟な思考も要求されることをこの小説は示している。



Language: ja