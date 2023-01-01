|
Citation
Karaki H. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1309-1313.
Vernacular Title
シアン化合物『そして誰もいなくなった』，『忘られぬ死』
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
DOI
PMID
38097219
Abstract
And Then There Were None and Sparkling Cyanide, two of Agatha Christie's famous novels describe potassium cyanide-induced deaths. Cyanide, a tasteless, odorless, strongly alkaline poison is a powerful gastrointestinal irritant, following oral ingestion. It reacts with hydrochloric acid in the gastric juice to produce hydrogen cyanide gas, which is absorbed and inhibits the mitochondrial electron transfer system and consequently suppresses adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production. Therefore, the central nervous system, which consumes a large amount of ATP, is first affected and symptoms of poisoning manifest as dizziness, disorientation, coma, and convulsions. The orally lethal dose is approximately 300 mg.
Language: ja