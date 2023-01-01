|
Sakai KL. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1319-1323.
コニイン『五匹の子豚』
38097221
In this manuscript, I provide some insights into the novel Five Little Pigs (US title: Murder in Retrospect) by Agatha Christie, and overview the neurotoxin coniine that plays an essential role in that story. Coniine is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, and induces a slowly spreading effect of paralysis by acting directly on the peripheral nervous system. This agent has been used as a poison for thousands of years; indeed, the philosophical text Phaedo describes that coniine was used to put Socrates to death. Based on this background, Christie's views on human nature and her creative powers are also discussed.
Language: ja