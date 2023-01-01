SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sakai KL. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1319-1323.

コニイン『五匹の子豚』

(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)

10.11477/mf.1416202531

38097221

In this manuscript, I provide some insights into the novel Five Little Pigs (US title: Murder in Retrospect) by Agatha Christie, and overview the neurotoxin coniine that plays an essential role in that story. Coniine is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, and induces a slowly spreading effect of paralysis by acting directly on the peripheral nervous system. This agent has been used as a poison for thousands of years; indeed, the philosophical text Phaedo describes that coniine was used to put Socrates to death. Based on this background, Christie's views on human nature and her creative powers are also discussed.

本論では，アガサ・クリスティーによる小説『五匹の子豚』を読み解き，その作中で重要な役割を果たす神経毒「コニイン」について概観する。コニインはニコチン性アセチルコリン受容体の拮抗薬であり，末梢神経系に直接作用して遅効性の麻痺を引き起こす。この毒薬の歴史は古く，ソクラテスの刑死に使われたことが哲学書『パイドン』に描かれている。そうした背景を踏まえて，クリスティーの人間観や創造力についても議論する。

Copyright © 2023, Igaku-Shoin Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: ja
