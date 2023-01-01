Abstract

A Pocket Full of Rye is a full-length novel featured in Agatha Christie's series, "Miss Marple." Taxine, used for murder in this novel, is an alkaloid compound isolated from parts of the yew tree other than the pulp and is based on a diterpene, with a nitrogen element incorporated as a side chain in one of its many skeletal structures. Taxine binds to sodium channels, resulting in unregulated muscle contraction and arrhythmias.



『ポケットにライ麦を』はアガサ・クリスティーの創造したミス・マープルが活躍する長編である。殺人に使用されるタキシンはイチイの木の果肉（仮種子）以外に含まれるアルカロイド化合物で，ジテルペンが基になり，多くの骨格構造の1つに，側鎖として窒素元素が組み込まれている。タキシンはナトリウムチャネルに結合するため，筋肉の収縮が調節できず，不整脈を生じる。

