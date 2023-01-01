|
Koizumi H. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1331-1333.
タキシン『ポケットにライ麦を』--カルシウムチャネル・ナトリウムチャネル阻害剤
38097223
A Pocket Full of Rye is a full-length novel featured in Agatha Christie's series, "Miss Marple." Taxine, used for murder in this novel, is an alkaloid compound isolated from parts of the yew tree other than the pulp and is based on a diterpene, with a nitrogen element incorporated as a side chain in one of its many skeletal structures. Taxine binds to sodium channels, resulting in unregulated muscle contraction and arrhythmias.
