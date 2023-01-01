Abstract

Aconite belongs to the genus Aconitum and the Ranunculaceae family, which contains approximately 300 species worldwide. Aconite, the poison mentioned in Agatha Christie's novel 4.50 from Paddington, contains aconitum alkaloids in all parts of the plant, including the roots, stem, leaves, and flowers. Aconitum alkaloids continuously activate voltage-gated sodium channels in the myocardium, central nervous system, and skeletal muscle. Activated sodium channels trigger automaticity and cause pre-excitation of cardiomyocytes, which precipitates various types of ventricular arrhythmias.



===



『パディントン発4時50分』の物語で使用された毒はトリカブトであった。トリカブトは，キンポウゲ科の多年草で，世界中に約300種類が存在する。根，茎，葉，花などすべての部分にアコニチン系アルカロイドを含む。アコニチン系アルカロイドは，心筋，中枢神経，骨格筋の電位依存性ナトリウムチャネルに作用し，持続的に活性化させる。心筋細胞では自動能がトリガーされ早期興奮が誘発され，さまざまな心室性不整脈を引き起こす。



Language: ja