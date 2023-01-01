|
Citation
Kohara S. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1335-1338.
Vernacular Title
トリカブト『パディントン発4時50分』--ナトリウムチャネルの持続的な活性化
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
DOI
PMID
38097224
Abstract
Aconite belongs to the genus Aconitum and the Ranunculaceae family, which contains approximately 300 species worldwide. Aconite, the poison mentioned in Agatha Christie's novel 4.50 from Paddington, contains aconitum alkaloids in all parts of the plant, including the roots, stem, leaves, and flowers. Aconitum alkaloids continuously activate voltage-gated sodium channels in the myocardium, central nervous system, and skeletal muscle. Activated sodium channels trigger automaticity and cause pre-excitation of cardiomyocytes, which precipitates various types of ventricular arrhythmias.
Language: ja