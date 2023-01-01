Abstract

Thallium poisoning is described in Agatha Christie's mystery novel, The Pale Horse. Thallium, a tasteless, odorless, and water-soluble element is known to be associated with many accidents and adverse events. Although thallium is not easily available in recent years, thallium poisoning continues to occur. However, diagnosis of thallium poisoning is challenging. In this article, we discuss diagnosis and management of thallium poisoning.



===



『蒼ざめた馬』はアガサ・クリスティーによる推理小説で，タリウムが毒物として殺人に使用されている。タリウムは無味，無臭，かつ水溶性であるために，これまで数多くの事故や事件の原因となった。近年，タリウムの入手は困難であるが，それでもタリウムを使用した事件が発生している。しかしタリウム中毒の診断は容易ではない。本論では，いかにタリウム中毒を見抜くか，またいかに救命するか，の2点を示すことを目的としたい。



Copyright © 2023, Igaku-Shoin Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: ja