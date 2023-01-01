|
Citation
|
Shimohata T. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1339-1342.
|
Vernacular Title
|
タリウム『蒼ざめた馬』--いかに診断し治療するか
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38097225
|
Abstract
|
Thallium poisoning is described in Agatha Christie's mystery novel, The Pale Horse. Thallium, a tasteless, odorless, and water-soluble element is known to be associated with many accidents and adverse events. Although thallium is not easily available in recent years, thallium poisoning continues to occur. However, diagnosis of thallium poisoning is challenging. In this article, we discuss diagnosis and management of thallium poisoning.
Language: ja