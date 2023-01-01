Abstract

Eserine, well-known as physostigmine, is classified as an alkaloid. It is a cholinesterase inhibitor and appears in Agatha Christie's novel entitled, Crooked House and Curtain: Poirot's Last Case. In clinical medicine, eserine was used as an ophthalmic treatment for glaucoma and considered as a treatment for myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer's disease, and hereditary cerebellar ataxias. Currently, it is used as a treatment for anticholinergic poisoning.



===





エゼリンはエセリンと称されることもあり，フィゾスチグミンのことでアルカロイドに分類される。コリンエステラーゼ阻害薬であり，アガサ・クリスティーの小説『ねじれた家』や『カーテン』で扱われた。臨床医学では緑内障の点眼治療薬として使用され，重症筋無力症，アルツハイマー病，遺伝性小脳失調症の治療薬としても検討された。現在は，抗コリン薬による中毒の治療薬としての役割を有している。



Copyright © 2023, Igaku-Shoin Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: ja