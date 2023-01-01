|
Takao M. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(12): 1343-1346.
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
38097226
Eserine, well-known as physostigmine, is classified as an alkaloid. It is a cholinesterase inhibitor and appears in Agatha Christie's novel entitled, Crooked House and Curtain: Poirot's Last Case. In clinical medicine, eserine was used as an ophthalmic treatment for glaucoma and considered as a treatment for myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer's disease, and hereditary cerebellar ataxias. Currently, it is used as a treatment for anticholinergic poisoning.
Language: ja