Tambakis G, Schildkraut T, Delaney I, Gilmore R, Loebenstein M, Taylor A, Holt B, Tsoi EH, Cameron G, Demediuk B, Miller A, Connell W, Wright E, Thompson A, Holmes J. Endoscopy international open 2023; 11(12): E1161-E1167.
(Copyright © 2023)
38094028
Background and study aims Foreign body ingestion is a common cause for Emergency Department presentation. In adults, foreign body ingestion is more common in patients with underlying psychiatric comorbidity, the elderly, alcohol intoxication, and in prisoners. This study reviewed the management of patients presenting to a tertiary hospital with foreign body ingestion. Patients and methods A retrospective review of patients presenting with foreign body ingestion to a tertiary hospital in Melbourne, Victoria, was undertaken from January 2017 to December 2021. Data collected included patient demographics, type of foreign body, length of stay, imaging modalities, management strategies, and complications. High-risk ingestion was defined as sharp objects, length >5 cm, diameter >2.5 cm, button battery and/or magnet ingestion or esophageal as per international guidelines.
Language: en
Foreign bodies; GI surgery