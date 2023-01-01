|
The editors. Eur. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
38096126
This is a retraction of: L Hashemi, B Mellar, M Ghasemi, Adverse childhood experiences (including violence and abuse) and obesity and obesogenic behaviors: result from a population-based sample of children in New Zealand, European Journal of Public Health, Volume 33, Issue Supplement_2, October 2023, ckad160.423, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurpub/ckad160.423
