The editors. Eur. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1093/eurpub/ckad205

38096126

This is a retraction of: L Hashemi, B Mellar, M Ghasemi, Adverse childhood experiences (including violence and abuse) and obesity and obesogenic behaviors: result from a population-based sample of children in New Zealand, European Journal of Public Health, Volume 33, Issue Supplement_2, October 2023, ckad160.423, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurpub/ckad160.423

This abstract has been retracted and withdrawn as the authors were not in a position to release the results. This is being done at the request of the authors, and with the agreement of the editors.
© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the European Public Health Association.


Language: en
