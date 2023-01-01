Abstract

This is a retraction of: L Hashemi, B Mellar, M Ghasemi, Adverse childhood experiences (including violence and abuse) and obesity and obesogenic behaviors: result from a population-based sample of children in New Zealand, European Journal of Public Health, Volume 33, Issue Supplement_2, October 2023, ckad160.423, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurpub/ckad160.423



This abstract has been retracted and withdrawn as the authors were not in a position to release the results. This is being done at the request of the authors, and with the agreement of the editors.

