Waisberg E, Ong J, Lee AG. Eye 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group)
38097802
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports worldwide. According to USA Pickleball and the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball participation in the United States has increased by 158.6% in the past 3 years [1]. In this newly popular racket sport, a perforated plastic ball is used, and is hit with a composite (often made of fiberglass) or graphite paddle back and forth over a net, while the court is approximately half the size of a tennis court (Fig. 1). The high velocity of pickleball and small court poses a significant risk for eye injuries. Despite the sport's recent growth in popularity, there is a lack of papers examining the potential risk of injury. Pickleball is also particularly popular in individuals greater than 65-years-old in age, who are particularly vulnerable to eye injuries (Fig. 2). It is critical to evaluate th
