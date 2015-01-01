Abstract

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports worldwide. According to USA Pickleball and the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball participation in the United States has increased by 158.6% in the past 3 years [1]. In this newly popular racket sport, a perforated plastic ball is used, and is hit with a composite (often made of fiberglass) or graphite paddle back and forth over a net, while the court is approximately half the size of a tennis court (Fig. 1). The high velocity of pickleball and small court poses a significant risk for eye injuries. Despite the sport's recent growth in popularity, there is a lack of papers examining the potential risk of injury. Pickleball is also particularly popular in individuals greater than 65-years-old in age, who are particularly vulnerable to eye injuries (Fig. 2). It is critical to evaluate th



Pickleballs are typically made of plastic that can move at high velocities. Pickleball paddles are comprised of different materials, including fiberglass or graphite, which may cause traumatic ocular injuries between teammates given the tight proximity in the game.e ocular risks and prevention tactics in this sport, particularly as there is minimal literature on the topic given its rapid popularity. We outline the various ophthalmic risks of pickleball and propose strategies to mitigate these risks.

