Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: To investigate the epidemiological characteristics, clinic-pathological findings and recent use of substances of abuse and prescribed drugs in sexual activity-related sudden death (SArSD).



METHODS: Multicenter population-based study on forensic autopsies conducted in 27 provinces of Spain over 12 years (2010-2021).



RESULTS: Out of 18046 autopsied natural deaths, 64 cases (0.35 %) of SArSD were investigated (87 % males). Women were younger than males (50.5 ± 13.4 years vs 37.2 ± 14.2; p = 0.017). Sudden cardiac deaths (SCD) accounted for 87 % of cases. Ischemic heart disease was the predominant pathology (58 %), mainly affecting men ≥ 36 years of age. Cerebral haemorrhage (8 %) and asthma (5 %) were the leading non-cardiac causes. In young adults, SADS (36 %) and asthma (27 %) were the main causes The disease responsible of SCD was diagnosed in life in 7 subjects. In 64 % there were cardiovascular risk factors, mainly obesity. Toxicological analysis detected illicit drugs (23 %), mainly cocaine, medications for erectile dysfunction (9 %), and ethanol ≥ 0.5 g/L (8 %). Deaths occurred usually in the context of heterosexual intercourse and during or immediately after sexual activity. The most common location was at home (63 %). In 12 men the sexual partner was a sex worker.



CONCLUSIONS: SArSD has a low incidence in the general population affecting middle-aged males during intercourse with a heterosexual partner. It is of cardiovascular origin, mainly due to ischemic heart disease that frequently remained silent during life. There is a frequent association with obesity, use of cocaine (and, to a lesser extent, medications for erectile dysfunction) and performing unconventional sexual practices. Forensic investigation is useful for developing prevention strategies.

