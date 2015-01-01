Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Community-based spinal cord injury (SCI) organizations deliver peer mentorship programs in rehabilitation settings. Little is known on how these programs are delivered through the collaboration between community-based SCI organizations and rehabilitation institutions. This study aimed to identify barriers, facilitators, and collaboration processes within a SCI peer mentorship program provided by a community-based organization at a rehabilitation center.



METHODS: A qualitative case study design was applied. Seven participants were recruited, including two mentees, two mentors, one program director of the community-based SCI organization, and two healthcare professionals of the rehabilitation center. Each participant completed a one-on-one interview. Data were analyzed inductively and deductively based on the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR).



RESULTS: Ten factors were identified to influence the delivery of the peer mentorship program, including nine CFIR constructs. Successful delivery of the program required strong, collaborative inter-professional relationships between health professionals and community organizational staff (e.g., peer mentors) as facilitators; whereas potential cost, minimal patient needs, and limited mentor resources were found to be barriers. Engaging health professionals by initiating communications, reflecting and evaluating the program collectively with health professionals were important collaboration processes for the community-based organization to maintain effective partnership with the rehabilitation center.



DISCUSSION: The collaboration processes and strategies to addressing/leveraging the barriers and facilitators may inform evidence-based practice to establish and optimize the delivery of SCI peer mentorship programs in various rehabilitation settings.

