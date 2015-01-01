Abstract

Preschool children's harmonious development, cognitive and communicative abilities are enhanced through physical activities in sports, yet sports training and competition pose a risk of injury to children aged three to seven years due to their physiological and psychological features. Although sports injuries in preschool children are not common, they can be undesirable and unavoidable, and fortunately, these injuries are usually reversible. This review article presents data on the physiological features of the developing musculoskeletal system and its relationship to sports injuries in children, which together determine the nature of children's sports injuries. We also present a classification of sports injuries among preschool children, based on the literature, which considers the type, location, and severity of the trauma as estimated by the duration of mandatory missed practice.

