Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries are a major public health problem in industrialized countries. Faced with this challenge, a French national plan was launched in 2022 aiming to reduce by 20% the incidence of falls-related hospitalizations or deaths.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the main pillars of the 2022-2024 French national plan against falls in older persons.



METHODS and assessment: The six pillars of the plan are: 1) screening and monitoring risks of falls and alert health and care workers; 2) home safety assessment and getting out safely; 3) developing technical aids for mobility and the use of assistive technologies at home; 4) appropriate physical activity, best weapon against falls; 5) tele-assistance devices for all older persons; 6) a cross-cutting pillar: Informing, raising awareness, training, and involving local actors. The plan, deployed in the 18 French regions, will provide a unique opportunity to determine the best strategies to achieve the objectives and the barriers encountered.



CONCLUSIONS: The deployment of the French national plan will bring useful data for considering a long-term strategy in France and helping countries or regions wishing to implement a fall prevention plan on their territory.

Language: fr