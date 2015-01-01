SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Blain H, Annweiler C, Berrut G, Bernard PL, Bousquet J, Dargent-Molina P, Friocourt P, Puisieux F, Robiaud JB, Rolland Y. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2023; 21(3): 286-294.

Vernacular Title

Plan antichute des personnes âgées France 2022-2024 : objectifs et méthodologie1

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Libbey Eurotext)

DOI

10.1684/pnv.2023.1122

PMID

38093564

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries are a major public health problem in industrialized countries. Faced with this challenge, a French national plan was launched in 2022 aiming to reduce by 20% the incidence of falls-related hospitalizations or deaths.

OBJECTIVES: To describe the main pillars of the 2022-2024 French national plan against falls in older persons.

METHODS and assessment: The six pillars of the plan are: 1) screening and monitoring risks of falls and alert health and care workers; 2) home safety assessment and getting out safely; 3) developing technical aids for mobility and the use of assistive technologies at home; 4) appropriate physical activity, best weapon against falls; 5) tele-assistance devices for all older persons; 6) a cross-cutting pillar: Informing, raising awareness, training, and involving local actors. The plan, deployed in the 18 French regions, will provide a unique opportunity to determine the best strategies to achieve the objectives and the barriers encountered.

CONCLUSIONS: The deployment of the French national plan will bring useful data for considering a long-term strategy in France and helping countries or regions wishing to implement a fall prevention plan on their territory.


Language: fr

Keywords

prevention; injury; ageing; older persons; alls; clinical practice; consensus; recommendation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print