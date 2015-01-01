|
Blain H, Annweiler C, Berrut G, Bernard PL, Bousquet J, Dargent-Molina P, Friocourt P, Puisieux F, Robiaud JB, Rolland Y. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2023; 21(3): 286-294.
Plan antichute des personnes âgées France 2022-2024 : objectifs et méthodologie1
38093564
BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries are a major public health problem in industrialized countries. Faced with this challenge, a French national plan was launched in 2022 aiming to reduce by 20% the incidence of falls-related hospitalizations or deaths.
Language: fr
prevention; injury; ageing; older persons; alls; clinical practice; consensus; recommendation