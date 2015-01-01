Abstract

New ministerial decree restricts driving motorized vehicles for patients with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. Reisberg stage 3, threshold used to contraindicate driving, appears to correspond to a mild stage of major neurocognitive impairment. A single scale gives an idea of the level of risk but does not provide a holistic assessment. The aim of this consensus is to put forward recommendations from several French learned societies for individualized cognitive assessments to minimize the risks associated with driving and its cessation. Fitness to drive should be raised at the earliest stages of the diagnostic process, and regularly throughout the follow-up. Consult a registered doctor is recommended to all patients wishing to continue driving. All documents must be given to the patient only. An alternative must always be offered to patients who are recommended a modal shift.

Language: fr