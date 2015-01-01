Abstract

Concussions are caused by physical trauma to the head, face, or neck and can be sustained while surfing, increasing the risk of drowning. The purpose of this pilot study was to establish a preliminary assessment of concussion knowledge in a group of adult recreational surfers. Using the standardized Concussion Knowledge Index, an anonymous survey was conducted with 55 surfers. The Concussion Knowledge Index and similar statistical measures were used in a previous study of adult soccer players in England. Data from these 2 groups were compared. The preliminary data suggests that the group of adult surfers demonstrate more concussion knowledge than the group of adult soccer players. Further study into surfers' knowledge of concussion with a larger sample size could increase the clinical utility and generalizability of this study.

