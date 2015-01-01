SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Esmaeilian S, Teimouri A, Hooshmandi S, Nikoo MH, Heydari ST, Mohajeri E, Bazmi S, Tabrizi R, Hoseinyazdi M. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(12): e1752.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/hsr2.1752

PMID

38093830

PMCID

PMC10716313

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the frequency and significance of brain imaging findings in methanol poisoning patients and to propose a criterion for prioritizing brain imaging.

METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the data of 306 patients (286 men and 34 women, mean age 32.10 ± 9.9 years) with confirmed methanol poisoning who were admitted to two hospitals in Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic. We analyzed their demographic, clinical, laboratory, and brain imaging data.

RESULTS: The main brain computed tomography (CT) scan findings were hypodensity in the putamen (11.1%), cerebellar nuclei (8.2%), diffuse cerebral edema (7.5%), and intracranial hemorrhage (ICH; 1.6%). These findings were associated with blood pH, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), renal failure, bicarbonate, oxygen, carbon dioxide, potassium, and glucose levels (p < 0.05). Poor prognosis was related to blindness, opium addiction, chronic alcohol use, hyperglycemia, and abnormal CT scans (p < 0.001 for all). The most predictive brain imaging findings for poor prognosis were hypodensity in the cerebellar nuclei, diffuse cerebral edema, and ICH.

CONCLUSION: Brain imaging can provide valuable information for the diagnosis and management of methanol poisoning patients. We suggest that patients with severe acidosis, low GCS, low pH, low oxygen saturation, and high glucose levels should undergo brain CT scan as a priority.


Language: en

Keywords

prognosis; methanol poisoning; brain CT; COVID‐19 pandemic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print