Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the frequency and significance of brain imaging findings in methanol poisoning patients and to propose a criterion for prioritizing brain imaging.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the data of 306 patients (286 men and 34 women, mean age 32.10 ± 9.9 years) with confirmed methanol poisoning who were admitted to two hospitals in Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic. We analyzed their demographic, clinical, laboratory, and brain imaging data.



RESULTS: The main brain computed tomography (CT) scan findings were hypodensity in the putamen (11.1%), cerebellar nuclei (8.2%), diffuse cerebral edema (7.5%), and intracranial hemorrhage (ICH; 1.6%). These findings were associated with blood pH, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), renal failure, bicarbonate, oxygen, carbon dioxide, potassium, and glucose levels (p < 0.05). Poor prognosis was related to blindness, opium addiction, chronic alcohol use, hyperglycemia, and abnormal CT scans (p < 0.001 for all). The most predictive brain imaging findings for poor prognosis were hypodensity in the cerebellar nuclei, diffuse cerebral edema, and ICH.



CONCLUSION: Brain imaging can provide valuable information for the diagnosis and management of methanol poisoning patients. We suggest that patients with severe acidosis, low GCS, low pH, low oxygen saturation, and high glucose levels should undergo brain CT scan as a priority.

Language: en